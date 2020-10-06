China New Energy (LON:CNEL) Stock Price Down 2.6%

China New Energy Limited (LON:CNEL) was down 2.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3.40 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 7.50 ($0.10). Approximately 1,309,714 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 35% from the average daily volume of 967,001 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.70 ($0.10).

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 7.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 4.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.64.

China New Energy Company Profile (LON:CNEL)

China New Energy Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the provision of bioenergy technology solutions in the People's Republic of China, Thailand, Taiwan, Indonesia, Romania, Russia, Canada, Myanmar, and Cambodia. The company offers equipment, procurement, and construction services, as well as value added services.

