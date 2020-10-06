Cloudbuy (LON:CBUY) Stock Price Up 50%

Cloudbuy PLC (LON:CBUY)’s stock price rose 50% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.15 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.15 ($0.00). Approximately 2,759,306 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 5,306,667 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.10 ($0.00).

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.15 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $130,000.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13.

Cloudbuy Company Profile (LON:CBUY)

cloudBuy plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated software platform for e-procurement and e-commerce in the United Kingdom. Its software platform enables the trading of goods and services between purchasers, such as public sector bodies and their suppliers; facilitates in the analysis and coding of spend and product data; and offers incorporation, company secretary, and annual returns filing services to new businesses.

