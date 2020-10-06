Cloudbuy (LON:CBUY) Stock Price Up 50%

Posted by on Oct 6th, 2020

Cloudbuy PLC (LON:CBUY)’s stock price rose 50% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.15 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.15 ($0.00). Approximately 2,759,306 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 5,306,667 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.10 ($0.00).

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.15 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $130,000.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13.

Cloudbuy Company Profile (LON:CBUY)

cloudBuy plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated software platform for e-procurement and e-commerce in the United Kingdom. Its software platform enables the trading of goods and services between purchasers, such as public sector bodies and their suppliers; facilitates in the analysis and coding of spend and product data; and offers incorporation, company secretary, and annual returns filing services to new businesses.

Further Reading: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudbuy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudbuy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit