CoinUs Hits Market Capitalization of $194,857.98 (CNUS)

CoinUs (CURRENCY:CNUS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. One CoinUs token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges including DigiFinex and Allbit. CoinUs has a market cap of $194,857.98 and approximately $99.00 worth of CoinUs was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CoinUs has traded 8.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001913 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001395 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000363 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002721 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001125 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000016 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000180 BTC.

About CoinUs

CNUS is a token. CoinUs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 340,000,000 tokens. CoinUs’ official website is www.coinus.io . CoinUs’ official message board is medium.com/@coinus.official . CoinUs’ official Twitter account is @CoinUs_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

CoinUs Token Trading

CoinUs can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Allbit and DigiFinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinUs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinUs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoinUs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

