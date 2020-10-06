Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Major Shareholder Sells $1,008,672.00 in Stock

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) major shareholder Sarah Bany sold 11,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total value of $1,008,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,154,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,941,488.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Sarah Bany also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 2nd, Sarah Bany sold 15,000 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.24, for a total value of $1,323,600.00.

On Friday, August 14th, Sarah Bany sold 21,903 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total value of $1,832,624.01.

On Wednesday, August 12th, Sarah Bany sold 8,716 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total value of $693,357.80.

On Friday, August 7th, Sarah Bany sold 15,337 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.31, for a total value of $1,155,029.47.

On Monday, August 10th, Sarah Bany sold 46,817 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total value of $3,639,085.41.

On Wednesday, August 5th, Sarah Bany sold 35,660 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total value of $2,744,037.00.

On Monday, August 3rd, Sarah Bany sold 11,155 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.22, for a total value of $827,924.10.

On Thursday, July 30th, Sarah Bany sold 131 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $10,676.50.

On Thursday, July 23rd, Sarah Bany sold 25,000 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.78, for a total value of $2,044,500.00.

On Tuesday, July 21st, Sarah Bany sold 355,000 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total value of $27,494,750.00.

Shares of COLM traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $89.71. The stock had a trading volume of 206,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,332. Columbia Sportswear has a 12 month low of $51.82 and a 12 month high of $102.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 33.85, a PEG ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.28.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The textile maker reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.11. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 6.66%. The company had revenue of $316.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.43 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 8.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,687 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 2.7% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,193 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 14.2% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,329 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 19.0% in the first quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,873 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 4.7% in the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 10,435 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. 41.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. DA Davidson upgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Columbia Sportswear has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.22.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used various outdoor activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel for men and women under the Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, SOREL, and prAna brands, as well as for youth under the Columbia brand name.

