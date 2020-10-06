Contentos (COS) Trading Down 5.3% Over Last 7 Days

Contentos (CURRENCY:COS) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. One Contentos token can currently be purchased for about $0.0077 or 0.00000073 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance DEX and Bilaxy. Over the last week, Contentos has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar. Contentos has a market capitalization of $17.02 million and approximately $1.29 million worth of Contentos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001390 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00020330 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00042788 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009465 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00006283 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $495.97 or 0.04694117 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00056869 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00032069 BTC.

Contentos Token Profile

Contentos (COS) is a token. Its launch date was August 2nd, 2018. Contentos’ total supply is 13,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,210,843,085 tokens. Contentos’ official website is www.contentos.io . The Reddit community for Contentos is /r/Contentosofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Contentos’ official Twitter account is @contentosio . The official message board for Contentos is medium.com/contentos-io

Buying and Selling Contentos

Contentos can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Contentos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Contentos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Contentos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

