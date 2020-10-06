Dash (DASH) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $435.37 Million

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 6th. One Dash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $64.89 or 0.00613463 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coindeal, BitFlip, Sistemkoin and Waves Decentralized Exchange. In the last week, Dash has traded 5.4% lower against the dollar. Dash has a market capitalization of $632.46 million and $435.37 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Dash alerts:

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00007289 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005553 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00030755 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $278.01 or 0.02628295 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000094 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000735 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

About Dash

Dash (CRYPTO:DASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 18th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 9,746,775 coins. The official website for Dash is www.dash.org . The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dash’s official message board is www.dash.org/forum

According to CryptoCompare, “Difficulty retargets each blockBlock reward decreases each block according to the formula: BaseReward = (MSupply – A)/218, where MSupply = (264 – 1) atomic units and 'A' is amount of already generated coinsPOW mechanism is a voting system for users”

Buying and Selling Dash

Dash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HBUS, Bibox, SouthXchange, Iquant, CoinExchange, HitBTC, Coinrail, Coinsquare, Bittrex, Tux Exchange, xBTCe, ACX, Bithumb, COSS, Coinsuper, Waves Decentralized Exchange, BTC Trade UA, Altcoin Trader, Bitsane, Crex24, Coindeal, WazirX, Exmo, ZB.COM, Gate.io, Bittylicious, YoBit, BitBay, C-Patex, Bitbns, Coinroom, Trade By Trade, Bitfinex, Tidex, Liquid, C-CEX, LiteBit.eu, CEX.IO, BX Thailand, CryptoBridge, Binance, Exrates, CoinEx, ABCC, Liqui, OpenLedger DEX, Coinbe, LBank, Indodax, OKEx, Coinhub, Huobi, WEX, Cryptopia, TradeOgre, Bleutrade, Stocks.Exchange, C2CX, Braziliex, Instant Bitex, Mercatox, B2BX, Kucoin, Negocie Coins, Livecoin, Bit-Z, Ovis, BiteBTC, Cryptomate, Upbit, Trade Satoshi, Bisq, Graviex, Kuna, Koineks, Kraken, Bitinka, LocalTrade, Poloniex, Sistemkoin and BitFlip. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.