DaTa eXchange Hits 24-Hour Volume of $9,521.00 (DTX)

DaTa eXchange (CURRENCY:DTX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. During the last seven days, DaTa eXchange has traded up 41% against the dollar. DaTa eXchange has a market capitalization of $1.49 million and $9,521.00 worth of DaTa eXchange was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DaTa eXchange token can currently be bought for $0.0194 or 0.00000215 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinFalcon and BitForex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001390 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00020330 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00042788 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009465 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00006283 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $495.97 or 0.04694117 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00056869 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00032069 BTC.

About DaTa eXchange

DaTa eXchange is a token. Its genesis date was January 22nd, 2018. DaTa eXchange’s total supply is 225,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,968,572 tokens. DaTa eXchange’s official message board is medium.com/databrokerdao . DaTa eXchange’s official website is databrokerdao.com . DaTa eXchange’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO . The Reddit community for DaTa eXchange is /r/DatabrokerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling DaTa eXchange

DaTa eXchange can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinFalcon and BitForex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DaTa eXchange directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DaTa eXchange should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DaTa eXchange using one of the exchanges listed above.

