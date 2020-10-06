Defenx (LON:DFX) Trading Down 42.9%

Shares of Defenx PLC (LON:DFX) were down 42.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.60 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.60 ($0.02). Approximately 143,250 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 239,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.80 ($0.04).

The stock has a market cap of $466,000.00 and a P/E ratio of -0.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1.70.

Defenx Plc, a cyber security company, provides a range of products for the mobile, PC, and network security markets primarily in Europe. The company operates in three segments: Security, Backup, and Protection. The Security segment offers Security Suite, which includes antivirus, antispyware, firewall, antispam, and Web protection, as wells as privacy service for the protection of personal details; Defenx Antivirus to protect from threats and antivirus; Mobile Security Suite, which includes anti-phishing, anti-theft, webcam protection, mic capture, and antivirus features, as well as SIM protection and safe browsing; and Defenx security that offers a single control center to protect network.

