DeltaChain (DELTA) Trading Down 82.2% This Week

DeltaChain (CURRENCY:DELTA) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. DeltaChain has a market cap of $50,417.56 and $484.00 worth of DeltaChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeltaChain token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit, IDEX and Mercatox. In the last seven days, DeltaChain has traded 82.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00009807 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.54 or 0.00080859 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0949 or 0.00000898 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00021144 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000289 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00007600 BTC.

DeltaChain Profile

DeltaChain is a token. DeltaChain’s total supply is 7,500,000,000 tokens. DeltaChain’s official message board is medium.com/@deltachain . DeltaChain’s official website is deltachain.tech . DeltaChain’s official Twitter account is @deltachain and its Facebook page is accessible here

DeltaChain Token Trading

DeltaChain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeltaChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeltaChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

