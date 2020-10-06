Digital Gold (GOLD) Achieves Market Cap of $832,732.46

Digital Gold (CURRENCY:GOLD) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 6th. During the last seven days, Digital Gold has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar. One Digital Gold token can now be purchased for $61.52 or 0.00582296 BTC on major exchanges. Digital Gold has a total market capitalization of $832,732.46 and $1.27 million worth of Digital Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Digital Gold alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009470 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002293 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.33 or 0.00258626 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00034264 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.48 or 0.00080266 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $158.17 or 0.01497040 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000673 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00152801 BTC.

Digital Gold Token Profile

Digital Gold’s total supply is 19,180 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,535 tokens. Digital Gold’s official message board is medium.com/@digitalgoldcoin . Digital Gold’s official website is gold.storage

Digital Gold Token Trading

Digital Gold can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digital Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digital Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Digital Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digital Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.