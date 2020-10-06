DNB ASA/S (OTCMKTS:DNHBY) Stock Price Down 0.6%

DNB ASA/S (OTCMKTS:DNHBY) was down 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $14.25 and last traded at $14.32. Approximately 62,474 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 136,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.41.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DNHBY shares. ValuEngine cut DNB ASA/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DNB ASA/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 11th.

Get DNB ASA/S alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.41.

DNB ASA/S (OTCMKTS:DNHBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 13th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter. DNB ASA/S had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 24.74%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DNB ASA/S will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DNB ASA/S Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DNHBY)

DNB ASA provides various banking products and services for retail and corporate customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers savings and investment products, including saving accounts, home savings products, equities, retirement savings, fixed rate deposits, exchange traded products, bonds and commercial papers, and asset management services; and loans, such as home mortgages, car and consumer loans, trade finance, and export financing, as well as overdraft facilities, bank guarantees, and leasing and factoring services.

See Also: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for DNB ASA/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNB ASA/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.