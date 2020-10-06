Easyhotel (LON:EZH) Stock Price Up 3.4%

Easyhotel PLC (LON:EZH)’s stock price was up 3.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 76 ($0.99) and last traded at GBX 76 ($0.99). Approximately 69,601 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 116% from the average daily volume of 32,202 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 73.50 ($0.96).

The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.24. The company has a market cap of $119.73 million and a PE ratio of -29.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 75.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 76.17.

Easyhotel Company Profile (LON:EZH)

easyHotel plc owns, develops, operates, and franchises hotels in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Owned properties and Franchising. The company operates its hotels under the easyHotel brand. As of December 18, 2018, it operated 10 owned hotels with 1,130 rooms; and 24 franchised hotels with 2,039 rooms.

