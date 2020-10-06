Ecp Controlco, Llc Sells 5,000,000 Shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVA) Stock

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVA) major shareholder Ecp Controlco, Llc sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $140,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ecp Controlco, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 18th, Ecp Controlco, Llc sold 7,229,760 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.13, for a total value of $174,454,108.80.

Shares of NASDAQ NOVA traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.05. 2,003,791 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 917,980. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.42. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.12 and a twelve month high of $33.01.

Sunnova Energy International (NASDAQ:NOVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $42.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.32 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 5.2% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 143.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 83.9% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the second quarter worth about $49,000.

Several analysts have commented on NOVA shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Bank of America raised Sunnova Energy International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Raymond James raised their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (up from $29.00) on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.82.

About Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Sunnova Energy Corporation that provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the Northern Mariana Islands. Its services include operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, onsite power optimization, and diagnostics.

