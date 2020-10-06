ElringKlinger (ETR:ZIL2) Stock Price Up 11.7%

ElringKlinger AG (ETR:ZIL2)’s stock price rose 11.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €7.71 ($9.07) and last traded at €7.57 ($8.91). Approximately 434,673 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 178% from the average daily volume of 156,628 shares. The stock had previously closed at €6.78 ($7.98).

The stock has a market cap of $486.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €6.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €5.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.76.

About ElringKlinger (ETR:ZIL2)

ElringKlinger AG develops, manufactures, and distributes technical and chemical products for the automotive sector and the general manufacturing industry worldwide. It operates through five segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, Services, and Industrial Parks. The Original Equipment segment develops, manufactures, and sells lightweight components, thermal and acoustic shielding systems, cylinder-head and specialty gaskets, battery and fuel cell systems, and electric drive units.

