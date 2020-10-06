Elysium (ELS) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $203.00

Elysium (CURRENCY:ELS) traded down 94% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 6th. One Elysium coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Elysium has traded 95.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Elysium has a market cap of $1,192.00 and $203.00 worth of Elysium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Elysium

Elysium (CRYPTO:ELS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 4th, 2017. Elysium’s total supply is 14,353,438 coins. Elysium’s official Twitter account is @Elysium_coin

Elysium Coin Trading

Elysium can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elysium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elysium using one of the exchanges listed above.

