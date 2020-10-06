Energiser Investments (LON:ENGI) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Energiser Investments PLC (LON:ENGI)’s stock price dropped 3.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.61 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.65 ($0.01). Approximately 1,600,030 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 2,235,820 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.68 ($0.01).

The firm has a market cap of $8,000.00 and a PE ratio of -6.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.75.

About Energiser Investments (LON:ENGI)

Energiser Investments plc is a venture capital firm specializing in growth companies, real estate, whole loan or mezzanine finance in acquisition or development situations. The firm seeks to invest in technology sector, real estate sector. It also invests directly in short term secured real estate debt for durations of up to 36 months.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Energiser Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energiser Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.