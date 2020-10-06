Escape Hunt (LON:ESC) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Escape Hunt PLC (LON:ESC) traded down 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 7.69 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 7.69 ($0.10). 4,827 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 326,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.75 ($0.10).

The company has a market cap of $6.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 7.61 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 6.85.

Escape Hunt Company Profile (LON:ESC)

Escape Hunt plc engages in escape game business worldwide. The company develops and operates a network of franchised, licensed, and owner-operated branches, as well as offsite escape the room type games that are physical adventure games in which players are locked in a themed room and have to find clues and solve puzzles in order to escape against a countdown clock.

