Eterbase Coin 1-Day Volume Tops $44,732.00 (XBASE)

Eterbase Coin (CURRENCY:XBASE) traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 6th. One Eterbase Coin token can now be purchased for $0.0031 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, P2PB2B, LATOKEN and Coinlim. Eterbase Coin has a market cap of $3.10 million and $44,732.00 worth of Eterbase Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Eterbase Coin has traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001390 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00020305 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00042729 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00006406 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009442 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $501.64 or 0.04735471 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00056960 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00032122 BTC.

Eterbase Coin Token Profile

Eterbase Coin is a token. Its launch date was May 9th, 2018. Eterbase Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 990,000,000 tokens. Eterbase Coin’s official Twitter account is @ETERBASE . Eterbase Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@ETERBASE . The official website for Eterbase Coin is www.eterbase.com

Eterbase Coin Token Trading

Eterbase Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, IDEX, Mercatox, CoinTiger, DDEX, P2PB2B, Escodex and Coinlim. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eterbase Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Eterbase Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Eterbase Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

