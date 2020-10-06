Ethereum Classic Trading Down 4.2% This Week (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (CURRENCY:ETC) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. During the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar. Ethereum Classic has a market capitalization of $602.94 million and $642.14 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be bought for $5.18 or 0.00049008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, BTC-Alpha, Binance and BitForex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $338.50 or 0.03200232 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000953 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded up 50% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Coin Profile

Ethereum Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 116,313,299 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is /r/EthereumClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org . The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, QBTC, Coinnest, Stocks.Exchange, Upbit, ABCC, Bitfinex, Bit-Z, OKEx, BCEX, Crex24, YoBit, BtcTrade.im, FCoin, EXX, Coinut, CPDAX, HitBTC, OKCoin International, Exmo, Huobi, Bibox, Cryptomate, Coinroom, Poloniex, Koineks, Bithumb, Coinbase Pro, Exrates, CoinEx, BTC Markets, LBank, C-CEX, Indodax, Kucoin, Ovis, RightBTC, Liquid, BigONE, Bitsane, CoinExchange, Kraken, CoinEgg, Coinsuper, Gatehub, BTC Trade UA, Gate.io, Instant Bitex, Coinhub, Cryptopia, C2CX, HBUS, Bittrex, CoinTiger, LiteBit.eu, Bitbns, ZB.COM, ChaoEX, Coinone, BitForex, CoinBene, Korbit and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

