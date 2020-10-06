EtherGem (EGEM) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $16,697.00

EtherGem (CURRENCY:EGEM) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 6th. During the last week, EtherGem has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar. EtherGem has a market capitalization of $252,368.05 and $16,697.00 worth of EtherGem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EtherGem coin can currently be purchased for $0.0130 or 0.00000122 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001388 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00020328 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00043056 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009450 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00006394 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00003947 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $500.67 or 0.04730585 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00057004 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

EtherGem Coin Profile

EtherGem (EGEM) is a coin. It launched on March 20th, 2018. EtherGem’s total supply is 38,192,180 coins and its circulating supply is 19,483,114 coins. EtherGem’s official Twitter account is @ETHERGEMCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EtherGem is /r/egem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for EtherGem is bctann.egem.io . The official website for EtherGem is egem.io

EtherGem Coin Trading

EtherGem can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EtherGem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EtherGem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EtherGem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

