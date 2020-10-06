Eva Cash (EVC) Market Cap Reaches $10,375.93

Eva Cash (CURRENCY:EVC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. Over the last seven days, Eva Cash has traded down 1% against the dollar. One Eva Cash token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0115 or 0.00000109 BTC on major exchanges including Altilly, Coinlim and EtherFlyer. Eva Cash has a total market cap of $10,375.93 and $203.00 worth of Eva Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Eva Cash alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001390 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00020330 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00042788 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009465 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00006283 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $495.97 or 0.04694117 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00056869 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00032069 BTC.

Eva Cash Profile

Eva Cash (EVC) is a token. It launched on September 5th, 2017. Eva Cash’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 900,000 tokens. Eva Cash’s official Twitter account is @EventChain_io . The official website for Eva Cash is theevacash.com

Buying and Selling Eva Cash

Eva Cash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinlim, EtherFlyer and Altilly. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eva Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Eva Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Eva Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Eva Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Eva Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.