Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Director Sells $45,000.00 in Stock

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 89,672 shares in the company, valued at $807,048. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of EVRI stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.59. 3,507,747 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,765,400. Everi Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.55 and a 12 month high of $14.88. The company has a market cap of $734.02 million, a P/E ratio of -9.65 and a beta of 2.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.49, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $38.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.04 million. Everi had a negative return on equity of 3,484.76% and a negative net margin of 17.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Everi Holdings Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EVRI. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Everi in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Everi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Everi in a research report on Friday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Everi in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Everi has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.57.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EVRI. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Everi by 291.0% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 188,329 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 140,159 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Everi by 49.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,017,266 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,356,000 after acquiring an additional 338,035 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Everi by 9.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,553,046 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,125,000 after acquiring an additional 138,431 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Everi in the first quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Everi by 120.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 219,556 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 120,096 shares in the last quarter. 87.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Everi

Everi Holdings Inc provides technology solutions for the casino gaming industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. It offers gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, core HDX, Empire MPX and the Texan HDX, wide area progressive games, and slot tournament systems; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

