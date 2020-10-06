FLIP (FLP) Price Down 1.8% Over Last Week

FLIP (CURRENCY:FLP) traded 16% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. One FLIP token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000039 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Liquid, BitForex and HitBTC. In the last week, FLIP has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. FLIP has a market capitalization of $230,901.48 and $254.00 worth of FLIP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009456 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002304 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.51 or 0.00259995 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00034957 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00081428 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $158.75 or 0.01500253 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.32 or 0.00154237 BTC.

FLIP Token Profile

FLIP’s genesis date was October 13th, 2017. FLIP’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,955,000 tokens. The official website for FLIP is fliptoken.gameflip.com . FLIP’s official Twitter account is @Gameflip . The official message board for FLIP is medium.com/@fliptoken

FLIP Token Trading

FLIP can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, BitForex and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLIP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLIP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FLIP using one of the exchanges listed above.

