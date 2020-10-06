FLIP (FLP) Price Down 1.8% Over Last Week

FLIP (CURRENCY:FLP) traded up 16% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. FLIP has a market capitalization of $230,901.48 and approximately $254.00 worth of FLIP was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, FLIP has traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar. One FLIP token can now be bought for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000039 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Liquid, BitForex and HitBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009456 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002304 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.51 or 0.00259995 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00034957 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00081428 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.75 or 0.01500253 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.32 or 0.00154237 BTC.

FLIP Profile

FLIP’s genesis date was October 13th, 2017. FLIP’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,955,000 tokens. FLIP’s official website is fliptoken.gameflip.com . FLIP’s official Twitter account is @Gameflip . FLIP’s official message board is medium.com/@fliptoken

Buying and Selling FLIP

FLIP can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, HitBTC and Liquid. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLIP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLIP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FLIP using one of the exchanges listed above.

