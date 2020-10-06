Fortuna (FOTA) Trading 12.1% Lower Over Last Week

Fortuna (CURRENCY:FOTA) traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. Fortuna has a total market capitalization of $235,165.95 and $974,471.00 worth of Fortuna was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fortuna token can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges including TOPBTC, HitBTC, FCoin and IDEX. During the last seven days, Fortuna has traded 12.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Fortuna

Fortuna’s genesis date was January 27th, 2018. Fortuna’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 479,997,016 tokens. The Reddit community for Fortuna is /r/FortunaBlockchain . Fortuna’s official Twitter account is @FortunaBlockch1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Fortuna is www.fota.io . The official message board for Fortuna is medium.com/@Fota

Buying and Selling Fortuna

Fortuna can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX, IDAX, FCoin, TOPBTC and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fortuna directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fortuna should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fortuna using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

