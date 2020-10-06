Fred Clark, Jr. Acquires 2,602 Shares of The National Security Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSEC) Stock

The National Security Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSEC) Director Fred Clark, Jr. bought 2,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.90 per share, with a total value of $28,361.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 78,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,099.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ NSEC remained flat at $$10.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 50 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,440. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The National Security Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.20 and a 52 week high of $16.95. The firm has a market cap of $27.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.20 and a beta of -0.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.11.

Get The National Security Group alerts:

The National Security Group (NASDAQ:NSEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The insurance provider reported ($1.87) EPS for the quarter. The National Security Group had a negative return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 5.18%. The company had revenue of $16.82 million during the quarter.

NSEC has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised The National Security Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet downgraded The National Security Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st.

About The National Security Group

The National Security Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life Insurance. The Property and Casualty Insurance segment primarily underwrites home insurance coverage with primary lines of business consisting of dwelling fire and extended coverage, mobile homeowners, and other liability insurance services in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, and West Virginia, as well as operates on a surplus lines basis in the state of Louisiana.

Read More: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for The National Security Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The National Security Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.