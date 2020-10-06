Frontier Price Tops $0.31 on Major Exchanges (FRONT)

Frontier (CURRENCY:FRONT) traded 16.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 6th. Over the last seven days, Frontier has traded 12.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Frontier has a market cap of $2.92 million and $4.59 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Frontier token can now be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00002949 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Frontier alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009444 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002307 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.40 or 0.00258636 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00035549 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00081956 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.68 or 0.01497940 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000678 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00154767 BTC.

Frontier Token Profile

Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,348,750 tokens. Frontier’s official website is frontier.xyz . Frontier’s official message board is medium.com/@Frontierwallet

Buying and Selling Frontier

Frontier can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frontier directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frontier should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Frontier using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Frontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Frontier and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.