Georgia Healthcare Group (LON:GHG) Trading 4.7% Higher

Georgia Healthcare Group PLC (LON:GHG) traded up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 70.80 ($0.93) and last traded at GBX 70.80 ($0.93). 18,341 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 63,862 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 67.60 ($0.88).

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 71.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 86.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.79, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

About Georgia Healthcare Group (LON:GHG)

Georgia Healthcare Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in Georgia. It operates through Healthcare Services, Pharma, and Medical Insurance segments. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 16 referral and specialty hospitals comprising 2,519 beds that offer secondary and tertiary level healthcare services; 21 community hospitals, including 495 beds providing basic outpatient and inpatient healthcare services; and 255 pharmacies under the GPC and Pharmadepot brand names.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Georgia Healthcare Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Georgia Healthcare Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.