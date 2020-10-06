Giant Price Hits $0.0114 on Major Exchanges (GIC)

Giant (CURRENCY:GIC) traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. Giant has a total market capitalization of $95,935.11 and approximately $6,142.00 worth of Giant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Giant coin can now be purchased for $0.0114 or 0.00000107 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $10.42, $11.91, $5.63 and $50.68. During the last week, Giant has traded down 3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 197,987.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.40 or 0.00296726 BTC.

Bonorum (BONO) traded up 32.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.15 or 0.00398361 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00018985 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00012738 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00007291 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00007673 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00010001 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Giant Profile

Giant is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2018. Giant’s total supply is 8,442,654 coins. The official website for Giant is giantpay.network. The Reddit community for Giant is /r/giantadmin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Giant’s official Twitter account is @giant_coin.

Giant Coin Trading

Giant can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $33.89, $50.68, $5.63, $24.71, $70.83, $20.33, $11.91, $10.42, $7.59, $31.10, $13.92 and $18.98. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Giant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Giant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Giant using one of the exchanges listed above.

