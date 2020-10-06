Graviocoin (GIO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $18,594.91

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. Over the last seven days, Graviocoin has traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Graviocoin has a market capitalization of $18,594.91 and $2,351.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Graviocoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009456 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002304 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.51 or 0.00259995 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00034957 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00081428 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.75 or 0.01500253 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.32 or 0.00154237 BTC.

Graviocoin Coin Profile

Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 coins and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 coins. The official website for Graviocoin is www.gravio.net . Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Graviocoin

Graviocoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graviocoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Graviocoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

