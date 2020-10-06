Green & Smart (LON:GSH) Trading 11,300% Higher

Green & Smart Holdings Plc (LON:GSH)’s share price traded up 11,300% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2.85 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 2.85 ($0.04). 8,122 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 57,517 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.03 ($0.00).

The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.68. The stock has a market cap of $9.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2.44.

Green & Smart Company Profile (LON:GSH)

Green & Smart Holdings PLC, an investment holding company, operates in the renewable energy sector in Malaysia. It is involved in the research and development activities; provision of professional engineering consultancy, and process design services in the area of industrial biotechnology, pollution control, and renewable energy; engineering, procurement, and construction of various waste water treatment plants/systems; and development, commercialization, operation, and maintenance of biogas power plants.

