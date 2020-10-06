Greencoat Renewables PLC (GRP.L) (LON:GRP) Shares Up 0.4%

Greencoat Renewables PLC (GRP.L) (LON:GRP)’s share price shot up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.24 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.23 ($0.02). 592,962 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 27% from the average session volume of 468,089 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.23 ($0.02).

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Greencoat Renewables PLC (GRP.L) in a research report on Monday, June 8th.

The company has a market cap of $7.60 million and a PE ratio of 35.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1.18.

Greencoat Renewables PLC invests in, acquires, operates, and manages wind farms. It operates wind farms with an aggregate capacity of 251 megawatts in Ireland. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Dublin, Ireland. Greencoat Renewables PLC is a subsidiary of BRI Wind Farms 3 Limited.

