Hedera Hashgraph 1-Day Volume Tops $29.41 Million (HBAR)

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 6th. Hedera Hashgraph has a total market capitalization of $166.58 million and $29.41 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0299 or 0.00000283 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, OKEx, Upbit and HitBTC. Over the last week, Hedera Hashgraph has traded down 5.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009470 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002293 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.33 or 0.00258626 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00034264 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001390 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.48 or 0.00080266 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.17 or 0.01497040 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009472 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00020330 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Hedera Hashgraph

Hedera Hashgraph is a coin. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,579,830,505 coins. Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hedera Hashgraph’s official website is www.hedera.com . The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hedera Hashgraph’s official message board is medium.com/hashgraph

Buying and Selling Hedera Hashgraph

Hedera Hashgraph can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Upbit, OKEx and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera Hashgraph should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hedera Hashgraph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

