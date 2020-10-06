Helium Chain Achieves Market Capitalization of $165,648.59 (HLM)

Helium Chain (CURRENCY:HLM) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. Helium Chain has a total market capitalization of $165,648.59 and approximately $3.00 worth of Helium Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Helium Chain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0122 or 0.00000115 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Helium Chain has traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005287 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00017192 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009415 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000434 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002245 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Effect.AI (EFX) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Helium Chain Coin Profile

HLM uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2017. Helium Chain’s total supply is 13,961,783 coins and its circulating supply is 13,613,403 coins. The official website for Helium Chain is heliumchain.org . Helium Chain’s official Twitter account is @HeliumChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Helium Chain

Helium Chain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helium Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helium Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Helium Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

