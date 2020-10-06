Highbridge Multi-Strategy Fund (LON:HMSF) Trading Down 1.4%

Highbridge Multi-Strategy Fund Ltd (LON:HMSF)’s stock price traded down 1.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 207 ($2.70) and last traded at GBX 207 ($2.70). 36,630 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 3,760% from the average session volume of 949 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 210 ($2.74).

The stock has a market cap of $47.56 million and a PE ratio of -51.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.00, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.74.

Highbridge Multi-Strategy Fund Company Profile (LON:HMSF)

Highbridge Multi-Strategy Fund Limited, formerly BlueCrest AllBlue Fund Limited, is an investment company. The Funds’ investment objective is to seek to provide consistent returns with low volatility through an investment policy of investing substantially all of its assets in the Highbridge multi strategy fund (the Underlying Fund) or any successor vehicle of the Underlying Fund.

