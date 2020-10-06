Hive (HIVE) 1-Day Volume Tops $3.41 Million

Hive (CURRENCY:HIVE) traded down 13% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 6th. One Hive coin can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00001268 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Hive has traded 12.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Hive has a market capitalization of $42.77 million and $3.41 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Hive alerts:

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000172 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000969 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001640 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PHANTOM (XPH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 52.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded down 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00060133 BTC.

Hive Coin Profile

Hive is a coin. It was first traded on January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 401,690,770 coins and its circulating supply is 318,320,565 coins. The official message board for Hive is peakd.com/@hiveio . The official website for Hive is hive.io . Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Hive

Hive can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hive should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hive and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.