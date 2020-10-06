I/O Coin Achieves Market Cap of $1.43 Million (IOC)

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. I/O Coin has a market cap of $1.43 million and approximately $2,645.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One I/O Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0777 or 0.00000735 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, I/O Coin has traded down 6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $64.53 or 0.00610749 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00007353 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005560 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00030115 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $278.60 or 0.02636817 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000094 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

I/O Coin Coin Profile

I/O Coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 18,438,559 coins. I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for I/O Coin is iocoin.io

Buying and Selling I/O Coin

I/O Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade I/O Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy I/O Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

