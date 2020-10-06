Innovision Labs (OTCMKTS:INVS) Stock Price Up 22.2%

Posted by on Oct 6th, 2020

Innovision Labs Inc (OTCMKTS:INVS)’s share price rose 22.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. Approximately 3,209 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 79% from the average daily volume of 1,796 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.09.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.05.

Innovision Labs Company Profile (OTCMKTS:INVS)

InnoVision Labs, Inc, a visual neuroscience software technology company, develops and commercializes consumer-oriented software applications. The company offers GlassesOff, a software visual cortex exercise solution to enhance users' reading abilities and maintain the ability to read through enhancement of their image processing capabilities for near vision sharpness; and Game Vision, a personalized software visual cortex exercise solution for training users' vision parameters critical for sports performance through enhancement of their image processing capabilities.

