Insider Buying: Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MCAC) CFO Buys 29,992 Shares of Stock

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MCAC) CFO Dong Liu acquired 29,992 shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $299,920.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 365,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,657,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of MCAC traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $10.12. 156,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,592. Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp has a 1 year low of $9.85 and a 1 year high of $10.75.
About Mountain Crest Acquisition
