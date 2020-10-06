Insider Buying: Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MCAC) CFO Buys 29,992 Shares of Stock

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MCAC) CFO Dong Liu acquired 29,992 shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $299,920.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 365,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,657,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of MCAC traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $10.12. 156,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,592. Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp has a 1 year low of $9.85 and a 1 year high of $10.75.

Get Mountain Crest Acquisition alerts:

About Mountain Crest Acquisition

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Mountain Crest Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mountain Crest Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.