ION (ION) Trading 4.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. One ION coin can now be purchased for $0.0226 or 0.00000214 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ION has traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. ION has a market cap of $306,864.12 and approximately $569.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005287 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00017192 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009415 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000434 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002245 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Effect.AI (EFX) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000369 BTC.

ION Coin Profile

ION (ION) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 19,450,364 coins and its circulating supply is 13,550,364 coins. The official message board for ION is medium.com/@ionomy . ION’s official website is ionomy.com . ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ION

ION can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ION should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ION using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

