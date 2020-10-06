James A. Barnes Sells 6,000 Shares of Wrap Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:WRTC) Stock

Wrap Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:WRTC) CFO James A. Barnes sold 6,000 shares of Wrap Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.57, for a total value of $39,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,794.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Wrap Technologies stock traded down $0.28 on Tuesday, reaching $6.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 860,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 865,738. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.45. Wrap Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $3.07 and a 52 week high of $14.40.

Wrap Technologies (OTCMKTS:WRTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.69 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WRTC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Wrap Technologies by 98.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Wrap Technologies in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Wrap Technologies by 56.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 3,719 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wrap Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wrap Technologies during the second quarter worth about $73,000.

WRTC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Northland Securities cut Wrap Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, July 6th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their target price on Wrap Technologies from $9.75 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Wrap Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th.

Wrap Technologies, Inc develops security products for law enforcement and security personnel. It develops BolaWrap, a hand-held remote restraint device to control an individual or impede flight by targeting and wrapping an individual's legs. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

