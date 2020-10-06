Jangada Mines (LON:JAN) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Shares of Jangada Mines PLC (LON:JAN) fell 2.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.82 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 2.82 ($0.04). 173,585 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 616,335 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.90 ($0.04).

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2.97 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2.31. The firm has a market cap of $7.02 million and a P/E ratio of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 8.14, a current ratio of 8.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Jangada Mines Company Profile (LON:JAN)

Jangada Mines Plc, through its subsidiary, Pedra Branca do Brasil Mineracao S/A engages in the exploration and development of platinum group metal (PGM) assets in South America. It explores for platinum, palladium, rhodium, nickel, copper, gold, and chrome, as well as vanadium. The company primarily holds an interest in the Pedra Branca PGM project that includes 3 mining licenses and 44 exploration licenses covering an area of approximately 55,000 hectares located in the northeast of Brazil.

Read More: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Jangada Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jangada Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.