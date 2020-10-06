Jardine Matheson Holdings Ld (LON:JARB) Shares Up 1.7%

Jardine Matheson Holdings Ld (LON:JARB) shares shot up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 56.22 ($0.73) and last traded at GBX 56.22 ($0.73). 200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 250 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 55.25 ($0.72).

The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 55.25 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 55.66. The firm has a market cap of $207.19 million and a P/E ratio of -108.73.

Jardine Matheson Holdings Ld Company Profile (LON:JARB)

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the motor vehicles and related operations, property investment and development, food retailing, home furnishings, engineering and construction, and transportation businesses. It is also involved in the insurance brokerage, financial services, heavy equipment, mining, and agribusinesses.

