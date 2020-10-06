Koovs (LON:KOOV) Shares Up 9,900%

Shares of Koovs PLC (LON:KOOV) shot up 9,900% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 3.20 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.20 ($0.04). 94,423 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 1,298,560 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.03 ($0.00).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.03. The company has a market cap of $129,000.00 and a P/E ratio of -0.36.

Koovs Company Profile (LON:KOOV)

Koovs plc supplies branded fashion garments and accessories through online fashion store, Koovs.com in India. The company offers dresses, tops, jumpsuits and playsuits, skirts, jeans, trousers and leggings, shorts, cardigans and pullovers, and coats and jackets for women; and shirts, T-shirts and polo shirts, jeans, vests, trousers and chinos, joggers, knitwear, shorts, hoodies and sweatshirts, coats and jackets, underwear and socks, loungewear, and tailoring for men.

