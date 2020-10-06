Lazard World Trust Fund (LON:WTR) Trading 2,016,566.7% Higher

Lazard World Trust Fund SA (LON:WTR)’s share price traded up 2,016,566.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 302.50 ($3.95) and last traded at GBX 302.50 ($3.95). 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 127,974 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.02 ($0.00).

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.01.

Lazard World Trust Fund Company Profile (LON:WTR)

Lazard World Trust Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests either directly or through closed-end funds, investment trusts, and holding companies in value stocks of companies.

