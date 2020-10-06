Lightstreams Price Reaches $0.0331 on Top Exchanges (PHT)

Lightstreams (CURRENCY:PHT) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. One Lightstreams coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0331 or 0.00000313 BTC on major exchanges. Lightstreams has a market cap of $1.52 million and approximately $2,913.00 worth of Lightstreams was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Lightstreams has traded 11.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001388 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00020321 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00042771 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009454 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00006350 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $501.61 or 0.04742255 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00056910 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00032149 BTC.

About Lightstreams

Lightstreams (CRYPTO:PHT) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2019. Lightstreams’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,928,016 coins. Lightstreams’ official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lightstreams is lightstreams.io . Lightstreams’ official message board is medium.com/lightstreams

Lightstreams Coin Trading

Lightstreams can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightstreams directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightstreams should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lightstreams using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

