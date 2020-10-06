Lisk Hits 1-Day Volume of $2.21 Million (LSK)

Lisk (CURRENCY:LSK) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. Lisk has a market capitalization of $133.12 million and approximately $2.21 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Lisk has traded down 10.2% against the US dollar. One Lisk coin can now be purchased for about $1.06 or 0.00009985 BTC on exchanges including Coindeal, LiteBit.eu, HitBTC and Coinroom.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00020110 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00020110 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002574 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 31.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004051 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00014745 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00008865 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Lisk Coin Profile

LSK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 142,078,535 coins and its circulating supply is 126,046,479 coins. Lisk’s official website is lisk.io . The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Lisk is forum.lisk.io . Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “During the ICO 100,000,000 LISK weree goven out to ICO participants, the core team, third parties and active community members. Once the network is established with 101 delegates there will be an inflation of 5 newly created LISK with every block, these are the Forging Rewards. Every 3,000,000 blocks (~1 year) this reward is reduced by 1 LISK, ending at 1 LISK per block where it stays like that forever. The Forging Rewards will be equally distributed through all active (101 and higher) delegates, same as the network fees. We implemented this mechanism to create an incentive to run a delegate and secure the network. Additionally, this allows Lisk to finance itself in the future. Lisk is written in JavaScript utilizing NodeJS. “

Buying and Selling Lisk

Lisk can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, CoinEgg, Cryptopia, Bitbns, BitBay, Gate.io, LiteBit.eu, Livecoin, Upbit, Coindeal, Coinbe, Huobi, COSS, YoBit, HitBTC, Poloniex, Exrates, OKEx, ChaoEX, Bittrex, Binance and Coinroom. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

