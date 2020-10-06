Litecoin (LTC) One Day Volume Hits $2.97 Billion

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. One Litecoin coin can now be purchased for $45.72 or 0.00432055 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Litecoin has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. Litecoin has a total market capitalization of $3.00 billion and $2.97 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Litecoin alerts:

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00011341 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000594 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000037 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003581 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002755 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Litecoin Coin Profile

Litecoin (CRYPTO:LTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 8th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 65,613,941 coins. The official website for Litecoin is litecoin.org . Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin LTC – provides faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) and uses a memory-hard, scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm to target the regular computers and GPUs most people already have – which are its main differentials to Bitcoin. The Litecoin network is scheduled to produce 84 million currency units with a halving in reward every four years just like bitcoin. The coin was created by a Google employee, Charles Lee. Litecoin is in second spot to Bitcoin and has spawned numerous clones – however it has a solid base of support and dedicated development team. The Litecoin project is currently maintained by a core group of 6 software developers, led by Charles Lee, with a large community that is growing in support. In May 2017, Litecoin became the first of the Top 5 (By Market Cap) cryptocurrencies to implement the SegWit scaling solution. Later in May of the same year, the first Lightning Network transaction was completed through litecoin, transferring 0.00000001 LTC from Zurich to San Francisco in under one second. “

Buying and Selling Litecoin

Litecoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . Investors seeking to trade Litecoin using US dollars directly can do so using Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase.

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.