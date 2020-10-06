Loki (LOKI) Market Capitalization Reaches $24.35 Million

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 6th. Over the last week, Loki has traded 15.8% lower against the US dollar. Loki has a total market cap of $24.35 million and $148,972.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Loki coin can now be bought for $0.48 or 0.00004570 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre and Cryptopia.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10,565.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $336.12 or 0.03181228 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $217.61 or 0.02059560 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.30 or 0.00428768 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $102.64 or 0.00971465 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00011358 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60.52 or 0.00572771 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00049057 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

About Loki

Loki (CRYPTO:LOKI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 50,425,236 coins. Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project . The official message board for Loki is loki.network/blog . Loki’s official website is loki.network . The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Loki

Loki can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loki should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loki using one of the exchanges listed above.

