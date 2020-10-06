Martin Currie Asia Unconstrand Trust (LON:MCP) Trading 0.6% Higher

Martin Currie Asia Unconstrand Trust PLC (LON:MCP) shares traded up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 418 ($5.46) and last traded at GBX 414 ($5.41). 5,662 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 60,541 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 411.50 ($5.38).

The company has a market cap of $145.58 million and a PE ratio of 43.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30.

Martin Currie Asia Unconstrand Trust Company Profile (LON:MCP)

Martin Currie Asia Unconstrained Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Martin Currie Fund Management Limited. The fund is co-managed by Martin Currie Investment Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region, excluding Japan. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

